Reality TV star Queen Nandi slapped with court order after Facebook feud

The drama between Nandipha “Queen Nandi” Mlobi and Vuyiseka Mpeqeka has intensified, and the reality star has been hit with a court order.

Although the court order was obtained in July, Mpeqeka only recently gave Sunday World exclusive access to it. Mlobi is required by the order to remove all of her critical social media posts about Mpeqeka.

This legal development is a result of the ongoing controversy surrounding the house used for filming Nandi & the Rev, a reality show.

The home is owned by Juliet Nyasulu, a Malawian. She rented it out to Mpeqeka, who then rented it out to Mlobi.

Protection order

Tensions between Mpeqeka and Mlobi increased in July, and as a result, Mpeqeka evicted Mlobi. Mlobi retaliated by attacking Mpeqeka on Facebook, which led her to request a protection order from the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

The protection order states in part: “The respondent is prohibited by this court from engaging in or attempting to engage in harassment of the complainant.”

The court order further specifies that Mlobi must refrain from emotionally, verbally, or psychologically abusing Mpeqeka.

Additionally, she must “not communicate with the complainant or related persons directly or indirectly, nor communicate through any third party, nor post on any social platform”.

“The court imposes the following additional conditions necessary to protect the safety and well-being of the complainant or related person/s: to remove all posts relating to the complainant and/or related persons from all social media within 72 hours of service of the order.”

By Monday, September 1, though, Mlobi still had not taken down the posts about Mpeqeka from her Facebook page.

Mpeqeka told Sunday World that she does not want to fight with Mlobi, but if the posts remain online, she will be forced to escalate the matter further.

Mlobi and Mpeqeka not related

Adding another twist to the reality show scandal, Mpeqeka revealed she is not actually related to Mlobi.

In the show’s first episode, Mlobi introduced Mpeqeka as her cousin, which raised questions from viewers.

Mpeqeka has revealed that she was hired by the producers to play the role of a cousin and to formally welcome Mlobi into her new home.

“Queen Nandi is not my cousin; we’re not related. The producers of the show offered me a role to act as her cousin, and I accepted it. I was paid to act that role. I was also happy to help out,” said Mpeqeka.

We reached out to Mlobi and the show’s producer, Milagro Projects, for comment, but they did not respond by the time of publication.

