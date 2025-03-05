Popular gospel artist who is also a pastor, Thina Zungu, is accused of being an advocate for sangomas. And this is in contrast to who he is and his work as a pastor and gospel star. This is according to a YouTuber, Ricky G Leamus, from Church Reality Check podcast. Leamus was reviewing Zungu\u2019s reality show, ThinaSingoZungu. Accused of using show to lure sangomas The first three episodes focused on Zungu trying to convince Pastor Mxolisi \u201cStriker\u201d Shange to be friends with a sangoma, Bhongolethu \u201cDr Khehlelezi\u201d Mzozo.\u00a0 In the first two episodes tensions were running high as Mzozo clashed with Shange. Shange made it clear that they cannot be friends because they work for different \u201cKingdoms\u201d. As such, he will not compromise his religion. \u201cThe show was supposed to focus on Zungu as a Christian and a gospel musician. But now it is focussed on Ukuthwala. This is going to be disastrous for Thina,\u201d said Leamus. Terrible example of a Christian \u201cThina is a terrible example of a Christian. Not because he is friends with Khehlelezi. But because he wants to convince everyone to be friends with Khehlelezi. This is not to say he mustn\u2019t talk to him. But he must draw the line. What he\u2019s trying to do with this TV show is very dangerous. \u201cHe is compromised and he doesn\u2019t distinguish the things that can stain him. When dinner was served, Khehlelezi reversed the prayer. Even Thina asked him if it was the same prayer. Of course it wasn\u2019t the same prayer, but it was an insult to God. He was intentional about it and he did it on a Christian show,\u201d Leamus continued. He said that Zungu is already acting like Mzozo. Polygamy \u201cLater on, Thina introduced the subject of polygamy and he justified it by saying he can, he is capable. That says a lot about him, as a Christian he should not even toy with the idea because it\u2019s not Biblical. Even if it was a joke, it was in bad taste. It shows he\u2019s starting to think like Khehlelezi,\u201d said Leamus.\u00a0 He then addressed Thina directly and said: \u201cThina you\u2019ve no business being here, your character has been tainted by these things. If you say you are called, we must see it but right now we don\u2019t see it. You\u2019ve become an advocate for Ubungoma. When Khehlelazi is around, his character dominates yours. You must just start from scratch and don\u2019t even try to explain it,\u201d said Leamus. Association of Christian Religious Practitioners (ACRP) CEO, Pastor Gerhard Botha, agreed with Leamus. \u201cWe strongly condemn anything that adds to Christ, be it money or traditional healing. And we are rooted in the Biblical truth and our Saviour. His actions are not on. As Christians, this is not what we stand for, this is sad and disturbing.\u201d\u00a0\u00a0 He is not of God as he claims\u00a0 Pastor, Songezo Fulani said: \u201cThina needs to be called out. This show exposed who he really is, that he is not of God as he claims. The fact that he cannot dissociate himself with Khehlelezi is enough proof. It shows that their friendship is deeper than what we see,\u201d said Fulani. A traditional healer from Traditional Healers Organisation (THO), Brenda Selibi also agreed. \u201cZungu can be friends with anyone, including traditional healers. However, friendships are very spiritual, when two people spend time together, their spirits connect. Then it becomes a question of, \u2018who\u2019s spirit is dominant when they are together? And how do they influence each other?\u201d said Selibi. Thina unbothered Thina, however, has defended himself. \u201cWe live in a free country, it\u2019s their view. The unfortunate part is that we\u2019re still on episode 2 but they are already judgemental. The show is targeting people who live a real life.\u201d Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content