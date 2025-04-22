Renowned actor Don Mlangeni-Nawa to be buried on Saturday

Don Mlangeni-Nawa’s family revealed on his Instagram page on Monday night that the renowned actor will be buried on Saturday.

The 56-year-old actor, who was admired for his captivating roles in shows like Sgudi Snaysi, Hlala Kwabafileyo, Isidingo, and The Throne, died on April 16.

The legacy that Mlangeni-Nawa leaves behind is one that never stops inspiring.

Fans and loved ones now have a chance to honour his extraordinary life with the announcement of the memorial and funeral service details.

On April 24, a memorial service honouring Mlangeni-Nawa’s artistic contributions will take place at the Soweto Theatre.

Colleagues, admirers, and peers in the industry are anticipated to attend the event to celebrate his remarkable career.

On April 26, family and friends will assemble at the Alberton Civic Theatre for the funeral service, where they will say their final goodbyes.

Both venues are significant because they represent the actor’s close ties to South Africa’s vibrant culture.

Family decides not to share cause of death

Mlangeni-Nawa’s family, requesting privacy during this time of intense grief, has decided not to reveal the cause of his death.

In a sincere statement, the family thanked the public for their tremendous support.

“He was the heart of our family, a loving father, brother, and friend,” the statement reads.

“To the world, he was a gifted and respected actor whose presence lit up every stage and screen he graced.

His legacy lives on in the lives he touched, the stories he told, and the love he gave so freely.”

The award-winning actor, who was renowned for his ability to give each role depth and authenticity, was a titan of South African theatre a