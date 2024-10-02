Renowned gospel artist Solly Moholo has died

Seasoned gospel musician Solomon Molokoane, better known by his stage name Solly Moholo, has died. The news of Moholo’s death was announced by his management on Wednesday through a statement.

“It is with great sadness that we are informing you on behalf of the Molokoane family, that is Solly Moholo’s family, that our beloved legend ‘Solly Moholo’ has sadly passed on.

Passed away in hospital

“Moholo passed away on October 2 2024 while he was in hospital. He was hospitalised after he fell ill following his pre-album launch tour in Botswana.

“[Mholo] will be sorely missed. May his laughter continue to echo the walls of heaven. Let us remember him fondly for the healing music he gave us over the years. At this time, the family would like to request that they be given privacy. And also time to mourn the passing of Ntate Solly Moholo and prepare for his burial,” reads the statement.

In August, his management said in a statement that he would need surgery soon. And in a prior statement, it claimed that the musician’s health was improving.

“Solly Moholo is in the intensive care unit (ICU) right now. And doctors have determined that he requires a brain operation,” said the management in a statement.

Health deteriorated while in Botswana for performance

The Soshanguve-born singer’s crew reported that Botswana’s citizens liked him. But his health deteriorated on the way to the hotel where he stayed after his performances.

In April, Sunday World reported that Moholo was part of a group of musicians who left their fans high and dry. They failed to pitch up for their paid gig in Limpopo over the Easter weekend.

Left fans high and dry

The group was booked by businessman Jeffrey Malatji to perform at his opulent joint, Ejays Lounge. The lounge is in Moime village outside Tzaneen. However, they left a legion of their fans yawning when they failed to show up. They did this without extending an apology to them or the businessman.

Moholo later apologised to his fans for failing to show up on time at the event. He promised that he would be at the venue sometime this year.

Also Read: Solly Moholo’s team asks for donations to keep him alive’

Family asks for prayers as Solly Moholo fights for his life in hospital

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content