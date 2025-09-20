Rethabile Khumalo to throw concert in late mom Winnie Khumalo’s honour

Singer Rethabile Khumalo is set to honour her late mom, Winnie Khumalo, in what would have been her 30th anniversary in music.

This year, Winnie Khumalo would have celebrated 30 years in the music business. Her untimely death cancelled any plans she had to celebrate the milestone. However, the Live My Life singer’s daughter, Rethabile Khumalo, is planning something special. And she wants to fulfil her mother’s wishes by hosting a tribute concert in her honour.

Battled series of health issues

Khumalo died on January 5, on her way to the hospital.

She had been suffering from multiple illnesses, including sugar diabetes and high blood pressure. And she was later diagnosed with asthma.

The WinnKay Music founder had been in and out of hospital for years, battling these illnesses, until her last days.

Rethabile recently visited her mom’s grave. It was during the visit that she became motivated to host the tribute event.

“I spoke to her as if she were still here. I thanked her for everything she gave me and promised to make her proud,” Rethabile told Sunday World.

“Visiting her grave is always emotional, but it’s also grounding. It reminds me that she’s still watching over me.”

On October 4, Rethabile will host the Live Your’ Life Legacy concert at the Soweto Meat Lovers Restaurant & Bar lounge. The venue is in Protea Glen, Soweto. She will collaborate with musicians who have worked with her mom in the past. This includes legends like Sello “Chicco” Twala, DJ Sbu, kwaito group Trompies and Nokwazi Dlamini, to name a few.

“The line-up is made up of people she loved and admired and some whom she shared the stage with in the past.”

Music was her life

Khumalo started singing as a young girl and became the backing vocalist to various artists. These included the likes of Brenda Fassie, Pure Magic, Brothers of Peace, and many others.

“Music was my mother’s heartbeat – it’s how she expressed herself and connected with people,” Rethabile said.

“There was no better way to honour her than through a show where her story, voice, and influence could live on.

“A celebration allows us to remember her joyfully, full of life. And not just the painful period which we are experiencing in her absence.”

Life inspired by late mom

While still grieving, Rethabile has achieved a lot since her mom’s death.

“She was not only my mother but also my mentor and my biggest supporter in both my personal and professional life,” Rethabile said.

“Running a household, raising a child, and still pushing my career without her guidance has forced me to grow stronger and more resilient,” she added.

The 30-year-old singer recently secured an endorsement deal with BMW. She opened an eatery, Rethabile Khumalo’s Kitchen, and is working on new music.

“My mom’s death motivated me to work even harder,” she said.

“The material in my new music is deeply personal. It is inspired by my journey of healing and growth.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content