RHOD star Ameigh Thompson denies leaving her kids for a man

Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) Season 4 new cast member Ameigh Sibahle Thompson also known as Amanda Sosibo, made her appearance on episode 3 this week.

However, the new entrant was trending for the wrong reasons on Wednesday. This after she took to social media with guns blazing.

She accused the production of making a controversial introduction about her, that got tongues wagging. She claims it gave the impression that she has chosen a man over her kids. And she held nothing back “for her children’s sake”.

The mother of two is a maritime graduate who works in the pharmaceutical industry. But she is currently on a much-needed break. She is also the founder of the Fundisiwe Foundation, named after her late mother.

Out of her comfort zone

As a new cast member, Ameigh believes that she has a lot to bring to the show.

“I decided to join The Real Housewives of Durban because I absolutely love trying new things. I also wanted to experience this and to challenge myself,” she said.

“I believe being a part of the franchise will not only present many opportunities but will also take me out of my comfort zone.”

Trending for the wrong reasons

Upon making her appearance she found herself trending for the wrong reasons. Especially being introduced by Slee Ndlovu, who also fought off similar allegations in the past.

In Season 3 of RHOD, Slee trended after it was alleged that she left her children for years, just so she could be with another man. However, she clarified the matter and explained what transpired.

On Wednesday Ameigh took to social media and called out the production of the franchise and expressed how disappointed she was with them.

“What a rubbish intro I literally live for those two humans. I’m literally the only parent that’s always been there for my babies till date. No man is worth leaving my babies,” she wrote.

Disappointed in the production

“I’m so disappointed. Imagine denting the one thing I have been consistent in, motherhood. I have never, will never leave my kids for any man. Anything that concerns my babies I will address.”

She expressed that she will put social media maturity on the side where her children are involved. And she will address things that concern them.

Also Read: RHOD returns with new faces in February for fourth season

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content