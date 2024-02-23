RHOD star Angel Ndlela says she’s been receiving death threats

Joining a reality show like Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) comes with a lot of criticism or backlash. And for Angel Ndlela, this has been the case.

Speaking to Sunday World this week, Ndlela said she does not take any of the backlash seriously. Anything said about her on social media, she takes with a pinch of salt.

Death threats

“I have been getting death threats and some bizarre comments and direct messages such as I deserve to be raped. It is bizarre, I know. And that is why I laugh it off, delete, block, and move on with my life,” said Ndlela.

She strongly believes that she should have embraced being the youngest in the group. But unfortunately, she came in hard, and it took a sharp curve quickly.

Ndlela said when she was approached by the RHOD franchise three years ago, she was not in a stable relationship. So she was not ready to share her life publicly.

Five-year plan

“I have had a five-year plan for myself since 2018. And I knew that in 2023 I should have achieved all the things that I wanted to. By God’s grace that is how it happened.

“Joining the show is nothing like how I expected but it has been beneficial in the things I wanted to achieve,” she said.

She believes that she has a loud personality and is straightforward. This can be intimidating or offensive to a lot of people.

“Having seen myself now, I believe there could be a better way to deliver things. As people continue to watch the show they will see me grow and be a better person. In a nutshell, I don’t think I am dramatic.”

Sharing personal struggles

The entrepreneur has shared her fertility struggles on the show. She believes her story will be interesting because there will be a positive outcome.

“I will raise awareness that it is very important to do research, not be afraid of a potential condition that you might have. To not leave things out until it’s too late.

“It was important for me to share because I have people in my life going through the worst. I thought if I could share a glimpse of what I am going through it could touch the life of someone going through a similar situation.”

Formidable bonds with cast members

being in the show, Ndlela says she has formed formidable bonds with some of the ladies. This is excluding some, which she says she cannot talk about.

“From each and every person I have learnt something, there are those I am closer to than others. …These are Slee, Sorisha, and Ameigh. We have bonded in ways that I can’t explain. And they have made me realise who I truly am.”

Also Read: RHOD returns with new faces in February for fourth season

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content