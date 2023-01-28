RHOD star Nonku Williams thrilled by mom’s latest achievement

Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Nonku Williams is celebrating her mother, whom she refers to as The Queen, for writing and publishing a book.

Writing on her social media account, Williams expressed her delight and pride for her mother’s latest achievement.

“So proud of my ‘Mom Queen’ on trusting God with her life story to write and publish her book – Is This The Worst Thing That Can Happen To You?” she wrote.

On the reality TV show, the two shared bits and pieces of how life was when Williams’ parents were still together.

In the previous season, the mother and daughter had a heart-to-heart conversation and opted for counselling to deal with past traumas.

