RHOJ’s Patel fired from reality show

The Real Housewives of Johannesburg (RHOJ) is making a comeback, ending a two-year hiatus that saw the show being canned after violence erupted on set.

However, one of the show’s popular cast members, Tarina Patel, will not be returning after she rubbed producers up the wrong way.

This newspaper has learnt that Patel will no longer be part of the show after she invited Christall Kay to an event behind the producers’ back despite knowing that Kay is not wanted anywhere near the production because of a fight that took place on set.

According to a source close to Patel, she regrets inviting Kay to make a “surprise” cameo after she was fired from the show.

“She thought she was bringing drama and was trying to gain popularity. Little did she know she would be fired for good this time after she was given a second chance,” adds the source.

This paper reported last year that the show was put on ice after fellow contestants, Brinette Seopela and DJ Tira’s wife and former Mafikizolo dancer, socialite Gugu Khathi, allegedly beat up Kay on set.

The producers of RHOJ did not take kindly to the incident and decided to pull the show.

The trio has since been given the boot and the new season is expected to start later this year or early next year with a new cast.

Kay said: “Wow, is that how much they hate me? The poor girl (Patel) talks about inviting me on the show and they fire her, now you know why am not part of the show,” said Kay.

Sunday World understands that the production of the reality show has already started shooting the new season.

Patel was coy when asked about the reasons for her departure from the show.

“Of course, I was supposed to be part of the show, but the dates clashed. Sadly, these were prior arrangements. I was committed to these before, so I can’t opt out of them – I am far too professional to ever do that. Contracts were signed so I am here in India to shoot them,” she said.

Patel has endured a torrid year after the Independant Police Investigative Directorate seized assets worth over R520-million belonging to the Gupta family and her husband Iqbal Sharma.

One of the properties seized is a palatial mansion in Morningside, Johannesburg, that Patel bought for about R19-million in 2018.

The property, which was featured Top Billing in February 2019, has Indian-themed interior decor and elephants carved out of marble and carpets imported from India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarina (@tarinapatel)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarina (@tarinapatel)



