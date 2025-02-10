Rick Ross wants tour to merge SA, US cultures and sounds

International hip-hop star Rick Ross says he views his upcoming tour to South Africa as an opportunity to merge cultures and incredible sounds.

Rick Ross said this in a video clip in which he was promoting the Durban Music Festival, which is set to take place in the next two months.

“I’m excited about coming back to South Africa to perform live on May 3 at Kingspark, Durban, for the Durban Music Fest,” said the You The Boss hitmaker.

“We’re bridging the gap between the US music culture and the incredible sounds of South African music.

“We’re celebrating our cultures, our rhythm, and our love for music, passion, and the hustle.

“I want to take a moment and give a huge shout-out to King Jabu, Blue Screen Entertainment, and the Department of Sports Arts and Culture.

“I can’t wait to connect with all my fans and share this unforgettable experience.”

The news of Rick Ross’s upcoming South African performance was also confirmed by Blue Screen Entertainment’s marketing manager Harvey Glen.

Job creation

He said that they will be hosting five major international shows this year alone, and they are hoping to create about 30 000 jobs through these events.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Rick Ross to South Africa as part of our commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment experiences,” said Glen.

“This show marks the first of five major international events we will host in South Africa this year.

“We are proud to operate our shows through strong local partnerships, and we aim to create 30 000 jobs for South Africans surrounding these events.

“Furthermore, all of our shows will be live-streamed globally, showcasing the incredible talent and culture South Africa has to offer.

“Stay tuned for the line-up of artists that will perform this year; we have some exciting surprises in store.”

Local artists including MaWhoo, Nasty C, Big Zulu, Dlala Thukzin, Gatsheni, Blxckie, Zee Xumalo, DJ Sox, Tira, Khuzani, and Sjava are expected to perform at this event.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content