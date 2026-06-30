Riky Rick’s legacy takes root in memorial forest of hope and healing

The legacy of beloved rapper, fashion visionary and cultural trailblazer Riky Rick is set to grow in a way few memorials ever do, through a living forest dedicated to healing, remembrance and hope.

This July, the Riky Rick Foundation for the Promotion of Artivism, together with the Naledi Village Communal Property Association and Rustlers Valley Regenerative Farm and Eco-Tourism, will officially launch the Riky Rick/Anton Chaka Memorial Forest in the eastern Free State.

The two-day event, taking place on July 18 and 19 at Rustlers Valley, is more than the unveiling of another memorial. Instead of stone monuments or bronze statues, organisers have chosen to honour the lives of Riky Rick, born Rikhado Makhado, and Anton Chaka by planting a forest that will continue to grow for generations.

The initiative reflects the values Riky Rick championed throughout his life, creativity, compassion, community and the courage to speak openly about mental health.

Personal and collective healing

Visitors attending the inaugural gathering will take part in memorial tree planting ceremonies, healing circles, storytelling sessions, earth connection experiences and moments of reflection designed to encourage both personal and collective healing.

The project also pays tribute to the late Frik Grobelaar, whose work at Rustlers Valley in the early 1980s played an important role in supporting the establishment of Naledi Village and advancing community development in the region.

For the Riky Rick Foundation, the memorial represents a natural extension of its mission to promote artivism, using creativity as a catalyst for social change while expanding Riky Rick’s legacy beyond music into environmental restoration and community wellbeing.

“Riky believed deeply in people,” says Louisa Zondo, executive director of the Riky Rick Foundation for the Promotion of Artivism.

‘Making others feel worthy of their dreams’

“His greatest gift was making others feel seen, heard and worthy of their dreams. The Memorial Forest is an extension of that belief. Every tree planted becomes a symbol of hope, renewal and the reminder that even after loss, life continues to grow.

“We want this space to become one where families, young people and communities can gather to heal, reflect, create and reconnect with themselves, each other and the natural world. It is about transforming grief into growth and ensuring that Riky’s legacy continues to inspire generations in a meaningful and lasting way.”

The foundation believes that creating spaces dedicated to reflection has become increasingly important as South Africa continues to grapple with growing mental health challenges, particularly among young people.

Rather than serving as a static monument, the memorial forest will evolve over time, creating opportunities for environmental restoration, education, cultural storytelling and annual commemorations.

Nestled within Rustlers Valley, a destination known for regenerative farming, ecological conservation and sustainable living, the memorial is intended to become a place where nature and remembrance exist side by side.

The launch is expected to draw artists, conservationists, mental health advocates, community leaders and supporters whose lives were touched by Riky Rick and Anton Chaka.

Organisers hope the forest will eventually become a permanent national landmark, a place where South Africans can gather not only to remember those they have lost, but also to celebrate resilience, renewal and the enduring power of community.

As thousands of trees begin taking root across the valley, they will offer a powerful reminder that some legacies are not carved into stone. They are nurtured, cultivated and allowed to grow.

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