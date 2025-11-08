Singer, songwriter, and mental wellness champion Busisiwe Sibeko, fondly known as BusiGold, released the single \u2018Mvelinqange\u2019 on Friday. This is ahead of the release of her 10-track album titled Seasons set for release on November 21. After more than a decade of being a backing vocalist to the likes of award-winning musicians Herbie Tsoaeli, Simphiwe Dana, Vusi Khumal, Nhlanhla Nciza, Sibongile Khumalo, Wouter Kellerman, Hip Hop Pantsula (HHP), and many others, BusiGold is ready to wow audiences as an artist in her own right. She has done enough learning the business from the sidelines and is ready to explore her career as a leading artist. \u201cI learned a lot by being a backing vocalist about the craft, the business whilst developing my style and brand,\u201d she told Sunday World. \u201cI am ready to go out there and lead others. This album is about opening people up to my world. My approach to music is minimalistic. It can even bring a smile to a child,\u201d she said. Owning the spotlight Born in the North-West and raised in Zola, Soweto, BusiGold knew early in life that music was her calling while singing at school plays and in church. She studied Music at Central Johannesburg College and went to audition for the music show Jam Alley, presented by the late Vinolia Mashego.\u00a0\u201cI knew then that my career would blossom." A few years later, she made it to the \u2018Solo Stage\u2019 of the Coca-Cola Pop Stars competition, which cemented her place. She also auditioned on IDOLS SA and was guided by the late Sibongile Khumalo. \u201cI loved every moment of entering the competitions; they made me who I am today. Mam' Sibongile took me by the hand and advised that no matter what, I must never forget to have fun,\u201d she said. \u201cI remember how the community of Zola, went all out to make sure I looked good for the competition. They rallied behind me. My mother and my siblings bought me new outfits, and that motivated me to pursue my dreams. Sometimes it\u2019s the little efforts that have a great impact on one's future,\u201d she added. Ready to spread her wings She is preparing to perform at the\u00a0African Women in Leadership Organisation (AWLO) International Women\u2019s Summit taking place on November 14. \u201cAWLO is an active member of the UN Global Compact with representation in over 22 African countries, so I am greatly honoured to be part of this.\u201d BusiGold is also counting down to the release of her album, Seasons. \u201cMy current single, Mvelinqangi, is a Mbaqanga-style chant. It is very uniquely South African, and it resonated with a lot of people. That is almost the entire theme of the project, with the exception of one Amapiano song, which I enjoyed making,\u201d she said. \u201cThe entire project is a conversation between the mind and soul. It\u2019s about accepting every season that comes into our lives and learning to adapt.\u201d Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content