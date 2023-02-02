Rising inflation drowns ‘The Wife’ actor’s promising snack bar shop

The Wife actor Linda Majola has closed his snack bar shop, thanks to rising interest rates and South Africa’s ailing economy.

Writing on his social media account on Thursday, Majola publicly announced the end of his business journey, informing his followers that inflation has crippled his two-year old business.

“Today I bid farewell to Humble Cafe. Inflation has proven to be the most crippling thing for us small business owners, and I’m sick in my stomach to have to close my doors. This is all I’ve ever had, my heart is aching,” he wrote.

Majola opened Humble Cafe, a fast-food business, in January 2020. He told his fans at the time that the business operated fully while he also focused on shooting The Wife episodes. He also shared that he would cook when he was not working in front of a camera.

God is the only man for me. — reporting LIVE from Heartbreak Studios pic.twitter.com/mF9EiGCvah — Linda Majola (@majola_lindah) July 1, 2022

I was working in my food trailer cooking fries when I got the life-changing phone call to tell me I had landed the role of Langa on #TheWifeShowmax . Unkulunkulu muhle, angifuni ukungasho pic.twitter.com/HPVpqqYue6 — Linda Majola (@majola_lindah) December 16, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindah (@lindah_majola)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindah (@lindah_majola)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author