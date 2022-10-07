Robert Marawa announces release of his book ‘GqimmShelele’

Sports journalist Robert Marawa has released a book that tells his life story. The book, GqimmShelele, was written by author and journalist Mandy Wiener.

The television and radio personality said the book will be available later in October at all the bookstores countrywide.

Mandy also took to social media to share the exciting news of the release of Marawa’s book. “I’ve been working with @robert_marawa for months to get his story out, in his words, and finally it’s almost here! #GqimmShelele as told by Robert and written by me,” she wrote.

