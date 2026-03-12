SA couple Mel and Peet Viljoen arrested in US over alleged grocery theft scheme

Reality TV personality Melany Mel Viljoen and her husband, Petrus Peet Jacobus Viljoen have been arrested in the US after police accused them of orchestrating a months-long retail theft scheme at a supermarket in Boca Raton, Florida.

According to police, the couple, who have been linked to The Real Housewives of Pretoria, were taken into custody on March 10 following a traffic stop while driving a black Range Rover believed to have been used during the alleged thefts.

Ticket-switching trick

Authorities allege the pair stole groceries worth more than $5,300 (about R100,000) from a Publix supermarket on South Federal Highway over several months. Investigators say the incidents occurred between August 2025 and March 2026.

Police claim the Viljoens carried out the scheme using a tactic known as “ticket switching”, where cheaper barcodes were scanned at the self-checkout while more expensive items were placed in shopping bags. In some cases, investigators say the couple allegedly bypassed the final payment stage altogether.

Surveillance footage and transaction data reportedly showed 392 items that were not scanned during 52 separate transactions, with 369 of those items clearly visible on CCTV footage.

Authorities further allege that Peet Viljoen distracted store employees while Melany Viljoen scanned the groceries at self-checkout machines. Items listed in the alleged thefts included sparkling water, wine, soft drinks, toilet paper and fresh produce, with only a small portion of the purchases being paid for.

Mel confesses

During questioning, Peet Viljoen reportedly denied intentionally stealing items. Melany Viljoen allegedly told investigators she acted alone and claimed she was in “survival mode” because she could not legally work in the US due to visa issues. Police say the surveillance footage contradicted that claim and suggested the couple worked together.

The pair are now facing charges of aggravated grand retail theft involving more than $3,000 under Florida law. The investigation is ongoing.

