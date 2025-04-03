SABC raises eyebrows by hiring firm owing ‘Pound 4 Pound’ actors

The controversial company Bakwena Production has allegedly clinched a deal with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

According to Daily Sun, the telenovela Pimville will replace the outgoing series Muvhango.

An inside source told Sunday World that Bakwena Production has already signed a renewable contract with the SABC.

“It’s a done deal. They signed a renewable contract with the SABC. The contract ends in August this year. And they’ve already been tipped that it will be renewed, so everyone is happy. Their Pimville project will start on 3 April 2025,” said the deep throat.

Muvhango is produced by Duma Ndlovu’s troubled company, Word of Mouth. It is public knowledge that Ndlovu has repeatedly failed to pay actors on Muvhango and other productions, leading to work stoppages at times.

Meanwhile, Pimville is being produced by another embattled company, Bakwena Production. The latter also has a history of failing to pay actors, crew members, service providers, and background actors.

Sunday World reported in February that the Bakwena Production producer, Rashaka Muofhe, and his business partner, Kagiso Medupe, produced a drama series, Pound 4 Pound. However, they failed to pay service providers, the crew, cast members and background actors. They have been owing them since last August.

To date, Sunday World can reveal that Bakwena Production still owes several individuals, including service providers, background actors, and crew members.

One of the service providers, Owen Mthembu, alleged that he is still owed money by Bakwena Production.

“I worked as a unit location manager on Pound 4 Pound. My job was to scout locations and negotiate with the owners on behalf of Bakwena Production. As it stands, those owners are now demanding their money from me.

“Personally, I’m owed R28,000. And I was disheartened to learn that the SABC is colluding with a company that refuses to pay us. As a public institution, they are supposed to stand with us, not against us,” said Mthembu.

Jack Devnarain, chairperson of South African Guild of Actors (SAGA), lambasted the SABC.

“Bakwena Production is mired in alarming accusations of non-payment of background actors and the late payment of cast and technical crew stemming from their previous production, Pound 4 Pound. Industry organisations rightfully question the confidence with which the SABC appointed Bakwena Production, and whether the public broadcaster undertook any due diligence before committing to this appointment.

“The SABC is notorious for standing back and watching the abuse and exploitation of cast and crew by producers. And the broadcaster’s indifference in the face of worker exploitation is an indictment of their blind obsession with profit, even at the cost of human suffering.

“The production industry has normalised gross misconduct. And the complicity between broadcasters and errant producers must be called out publicly.”

When Sunday World approached SABC spokesperson Mmoni Ngubane for confirmation, she declined to provide a direct answer.

“We can confirm that SABC 2 is making changes to its programming. The channel will announce these changes and new shows in due time, in line with its usual processes.

“The issue of non-payments you refer to must be addressed by the production house in question. Talent contracts are directly with production houses,” said Ngubane.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content