‘SABC hired Bakwena despite bad payment track record’

The SABC has finally conceded to appointing the controversial company, Bakwena Productions, to produce the telenovela Pimville.

On Thursday, Sunday World reported that the SABC had commissioned Bakwena Productions for the project.

However, the public broadcaster had previously dodged questions and refused to provide clear answers.

The SABC’s evasiveness prompted the South African Background Actors Guild (SABAG) to write a letter demanding clarity, but their queries were ignored.

Deep disappointment

A letter from SABAG’s representative, Louis Setabole, reads in part:

“We are writing to formally express our deep disappointment regarding the SABC’s decision to collaborate with Bakwena Productions.

“Our concerns arise from Bakwena Productions’ history of questionable business practices, particularly their failure to fulfil financial obligations to cast, crew, and background actors.

“In 2024, Bakwena Productions produced Pound 4 Pound but failed to make timely payments.

“Payments were only processed three months after the project concluded, and even then, some individuals received only partial compensation. To this day, background actors remain unpaid, despite multiple attempts to resolve the issue.

“When confronted about these delays, Bakwena Productions responded with hostility and accusations instead of offering a reasonable explanation or an apology.

“This matter has been publicly addressed, and it is deeply concerning that the SABC would choose to commission work from a company with such a track record of unprofessionalism and financial neglect.

“Given these circumstances, SABAG demands answers and guarantees from the SABC regarding its collaboration with Bakwena.”

Tsholofelo Katlego Bodlani, a DA parliamentarian and member of the portfolio committee on communications and technology, intervened, prompting Nomsa Chabeli, the SABC’s Group CEO, to finally respond.

Chabeli admitted that Bakwena Productions was appointed despite their past failure to pay actors in time and failure to pay service providers and background actors.

In a letter, she wrote: “The SABC contracted Bakwena Productions in 2024 for the delivery of a new production, Pimville, which is set to be broadcast on SABC2.

At the time of contracting Bakwena Productions, the SABC was aware of allegations of delayed and non-payments to cast and crew members on some of their previous productions.

DA enters the fray

Chabeli emphasised that Bakwena Productions is an emerging company in need of more supervision and support.

“To ensure the SABC does not encounter issues with the production of Pimville, a supervising producer was appointed to work closely with the production house and ensure ongoing compliance.

“While the SABC is not directly responsible for the payment of cast and crew — as this is the responsibility of the appointed production house — it is important to state that the SABC does not condone the exploitation of creatives and holds itself accountable for ensuring that all contractual obligations are met.

“As a public institution, the SABC has an interest in ensuring that funds allocated for productions are properly utilised.

“It is therefore crucial for the corporation to engage with production houses when issues of this nature arise in order to foster healthy working relationships across the production ecosystem,” said Chabeli.

S’bongiseni Vilakazi, the DA deputy spokesperson on communications and digital technologies, expressed concern about the reported exploitation of cast and crew in productions aired by the broadcaster.

“We urge the broadcaster to treat the complaint with the seriousness it deserves and to ensure that companies with exploitative practices are not rewarded with additional work by the SABC,” he said.

