Sabelo ‘The Kreator’ rejects allegations of rape, denies knowing accusers

Content creator and public figure Sabelo Hadebe, popularly known as Sabelo The Kreator, has issued a detailed public statement following a wave of sexual assault allegations leveled against him on social media.

In the statement released on Tuesday, Hadebe says he was alerted by close friends and family members after an account named PIERRE-O accused him of being an abuser on X.

Shortly after the initial post, several anonymous users came forward, repeating similar allegations.

Hadebe, however, has strongly denied all accusations, insisting that he does not know the person behind the initial account nor any of the anonymous individuals making subsequent claims.

“I would like to make it known that the person behind the account PIERRE-O and other anonymous people with subsequent posts are completely unknown to me,” he said.

“I do not know PIERRE-O, and I have never had any interaction with them at any university or elsewhere.”

Long-held stance against GBV

He added that he has never had a verbal altercation, romantic involvement, or any interaction whatsoever with the individuals linking him to alleged incidents said to have taken place a decade ago.

Hadebe stressed his long-held stance against gender-based violence (GBV), saying he has spoken publicly against the issue several times.

“I further deny that I raped, or alternatively attempted to rape, PIERRE-O or any person for that matter.

“My stance against the plight that is sexual violence has always been clear; I believe victims, and I stand with victims,” he said.

He went on to state that he rejects the allegations, supports the victims of sexual violence, and upholds the importance of due legal process.

In his statement, Hadebe appealed to anyone who believes they are a victim of his conduct to approach law enforcement so the matter can be formally investigated.

“I humbly ask and encourage any person who believes that they are victims of my actions to kindly approach the South African Police Service and open befitting charges against me.”

Willingness to surrender to police

Furthermore, he pledged to collaborate with authorities and declared his readiness to surrender in the event of a formal complaint.

The content creator rejected claims that his response is merely a public relations exercise, stating that he is protecting his reputation and career from “unfounded allegations”.

He also acknowledged the public’s distrust of institutional processes but insisted that formal channels are the only way to properly test the allegations.

“While I vehemently deny these allegations, I ask that they at least be tested in established forums,” he said.

He concluded his statement by apologising to his supporters, many of whom he says are women, for the distress caused by the circulating claims.

No formal criminal charges had been confirmed at the time of publication, and all allegations remain untested.

