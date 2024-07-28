Popular Lesedi FM radio personality Nkunyana Nkunyana has been given the boot by the station a few days after he was reinstated and welcomed back by his fans and listeners. Nkunyana, who is widely known as Skuzabell by his hordes of fans, returned to Lesedi FM to present his Friday show,\u00a0Jwale Ke Nako, which is also presented by Thuso Motaung, the station\u2019s long-time presenter. To read this story in full, buy a copy of today\u2019s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper\u2019s e-edition by clicking on the link below. https:\/\/www.magzter.com\/ZA\/Fundudzi-Media\/Sunday-World\/Newspaper