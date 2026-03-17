SAFTA win crowns Vele Manenje’s powerful run on ‘Skeem Saam’

Fresh off a major win at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTA), Vele Manenje is still processing the magnitude of the moment.

The seasoned actress, best known for her role as Evelyn on Skeem Saam, describes the experience as surreal, a reminder that years of dedication to her craft have not gone unnoticed.

Manenje bagged the award for best supporting actress in a TV soap. “When they called my name, I was completely overwhelmed,” she told Sunday World.

“You work for so many years simply doing what you love, and moments like this remind you that the work is being seen and appreciated.”

A symbol of perseverance

For Manenje, the award is more than just a trophy; it’s a symbol of perseverance in an industry that often demands resilience.

After years of navigating the highs and lows of acting, she views the recognition as validation that the sacrifices and long hours have been worth it.

Her portrayal of Evelyn has become one of the most compelling storylines on South African television, earning her a loyal fan base.

According to Manenje, the connection lies in the character’s authenticity.

“Evelyn is very real. She has flaws, strength, vulnerability, and resilience. Many people see a bit of themselves, or someone they know, in her journey,” she explains.

Despite the character’s popularity today, Manenje admits she did not anticipate the level of impact Evelyn would have when she first received the script.

Like many actors, her initial focus was simply to bring honesty to the role, a decision that has clearly paid off.

Building such a layered character, however, came with its challenges. Manenje says ensuring Evelyn remained authentic through emotionally intense storylines required both sensitivity and a profound understanding of the character’s journey.

Looking back on her career, she acknowledges there were moments of doubt, periods where the uncertainty of the industry made her question her path.

But her passion for acting ultimately kept her grounded and moving forward.

Focus on personal development

This breakthrough role has not only enhanced her profile but also created new opportunities within the industry.

“It has introduced me to a wider audience and allowed people to see my work in a new light,” she says.

Manenje is quick to credit her support system, from family to colleagues and the production team behind Skeem Saam, emphasising that success in acting is never achieved alone.

For aspiring actors, her message is clear: stay committed, stay patient, and trust the process. “Success doesn’t happen overnight. Keep learning and remember why you started,” she advises.

As for what comes next, Manenje is embracing the moment while keeping an eye on the future.

With a SAFTA now under her belt, she is focused on growth and taking on roles that will continue to challenge her creatively.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content