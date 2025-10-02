The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has confirmed that it is investigating multiple complaints lodged against KwaZulu-Natal media personality Ngizwe Mchunu. The complaints stem from inflammatory remarks he made online targeting members of the LGBTQIA+ community.
Wisani Baloyi, spokesperson for the commission, confirmed the probe when contacted by Sunday World.
“I can confirm that we received multiple complaints regarding this matter. Unfortunately, we cannot reveal details at this stage. We shall be releasing a statement to update the public regarding the incident.”
Attacked same-sex relationships
Mchunu, known for his outspoken commentary on cultural and social issues, ignited controversy earlier this week when he publicly criticised individuals for wearing traditional attire. In his remarks, delivered on social media, Mchunu went further to attack those in same-sex relationships. He said they should face punitive measures, even stating that they “deserve jail time”.
His remarks were sparked by images and videos of the wedding of Simon Sean Nhlapo and Crosby Jodwana. The location and date of the ceremony remain unclear. But what caught the eye was the couple’s striking traditional outfits. Nhlapo was in full Zulu regalia and Jodwana in full Xhosa attire.
Gay couple’s wedding attire
This appears to have enraged Mchunu, who posted a scathing rant on social media. His post attacked the couple and others in the LGBTQ+ community. He argued that traditional regalia is sacred and should not be worn by same-sex couples. Went as far as to say it “deserved jail time” for being misused.
“Here in KZN, we’ll never allow this. We have rights over our traditional regalia and will protect what is rightfully ours.”
This caught the eyes of cultural experts. Professor Gugu Mazibuko from the University of Johannesburg offered a more balanced view. While Dr Nokuzola Mndende from the Icamagu Institute openly supported him.
Social media divided
Mchunu’s statements have also divided social media users. Many LGBTQIA+ advocates and ordinary citizens pushed back against his comments. The backlash also extended to political and civic organisations.
The United Democratic Movement (UDM), led by General Bantu Holomisa, issued a strong condemnation.
In a statement, Holomisa said: “The UDM is outraged and disturbed by the appalling remarks made by Ngizwe Mchunu on his TikTok platform, Ngizwe Mchunu Online, where he launched into a hate-filled tirade targeting the LGBTQIA+ community.
“This was not a moment of ignorance. It was a deliberate, calculated expression of discrimination and what appears to be incitement. Mr. Mchunu even declared his intention to use his platform to promote prejudice. A statement as chilling as it is dangerous.”
UDM leader steps into the fray
Holomisa’s statement contextualised the remarks within South Africa’s ongoing struggle with violence and discrimination, emphasising that LGBTQIA+ individuals, women, and children continue to face daily threats simply for living authentically.
“The constitution guarantees dignity, equality, and freedom for all. We will not allow hate to masquerade as free speech. Platforms must not become pulpits of intolerance.
“The UDM called for the SAHRC to thoroughly investigate Mchunu’s statements.”
Law enforcement agencies must also consider the remarks. Whether they constitute prosecutable offences under South Africa’s hate speech and anti-discrimination laws.
Also for online platforms and broadcasters to enforce community standards and take action against accounts that spread hate, violence, or discrimination.
Holomisa concluded with a message that the LGBTQIA+ community was respected.
Words of encouragement
“You are seen. You are valued. And you belong. Your existence is not up for debate. Your right to live free from fear is non-negotiable. Ngizwe Mchunu’s voice may be loud, but it is hollow. It echoes a past we refuse to return to. South Africa’s future is one of inclusion, justice, and unity in diversity. The UDM will defend that future with every tool at our disposal,” wrote Holomisa.
This latest controversy comes at a sensitive time in South Africa. As the nation and the world commemorate Pride Month. This is a period dedicated to celebrating inclusion, dignity, and equality for LGBTQIA+ people.
Mchunu’s remarks have therefore sparked widespread debate about the limits of free speech. Also the responsibilities of public figures. And the persistent challenges faced by marginalised communities.