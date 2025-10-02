The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has confirmed that it is investigating multiple complaints lodged against KwaZulu-Natal media personality Ngizwe Mchunu. The complaints stem from inflammatory remarks he made online targeting members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Wisani Baloyi, spokesperson for the commission, confirmed the probe when contacted by Sunday World.

“I can confirm that we received multiple complaints regarding this matter. Unfortunately, we cannot reveal details at this stage. We shall be releasing a statement to update the public regarding the incident.”

Attacked same-sex relationships

Mchunu, known for his outspoken commentary on cultural and social issues, ignited controversy earlier this week when he publicly criticised individuals for wearing traditional attire. In his remarks, delivered on social media, Mchunu went further to attack those in same-sex relationships. He said they should face punitive measures, even stating that they “deserve jail time”.