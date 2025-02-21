SAHRC launches probe into Nota Baloyi’s comment on white people

Controversial music executive Nhlamulo Nota Baloyi, who recently saw rape charges against him being dropped, this week caused a stir on social media platform X.

The South African Human Rights Commission has launched an investigation following complaints about remarks that were made by Baloyi on DJ Sbu’s Hustlers Corner podcast.

Baloyi ruffled feathers when he called white people inhuman and said they are inferior to black people.

“They are an inferior species (compared) to us. We are Homo Sapiens; they have got Neanderthal blood in them. This is the science. This science was not done by black people, it was done by them,” he said in the podcast.

“The white population is shrinking. For us, it makes no sense to descend into the savagery that they have. Whatever leadership they have is dying out. We are dealing with the weakest whites the world has ever seen.”

Criticism also levelled against Derby-Lewis

Baloyi also referred to Clive Derby-Lewis, who was convicted for the murder of struggle icon Chris Hani, as a eugenicist.

The South African Human Rights Commission, in a statement, confirmed that the Gauteng provincial office has opened an own-accord investigation.

“The commission also confirms the receipt of several complaints against Baloyi. The matter is under assessment and the commission will determine the best way forward, which may include instituting proceedings in the relevant Equality Court.”

“The commission would like to remind members of the public that the right to freedom of expression is not absolute. Hate speech and the propagation of war and imminent violence is prohibited,” reads the statement.

The commission is set to give an update on the outcome on Friday, February 21, 2025.

Also Read: Nota Baloyi speaks out after complainant drops rape charges

Nota Baloyi nabbed in court for violating K.O court order

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content