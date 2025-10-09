SAHRC orders Ngizwe Mchunu to apologise over homophobic rant

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has found that controversial media personality and former radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu made statements that prima facie amount to hate speech and discrimination against members of the LGBTI+ community.

Mchunu, known for his fiery commentary on cultural issues, stirred controversy online this week after condemning same-sex couples for wearing traditional attire, particularly Zulu regalia.

His remarks were sparked by images and videos of the wedding of Simon Sean Nhlapo and Crosby Jodwana. The location and date of the ceremony remain unclear. But what caught the eye was the couple’s striking traditional outfits. Nhlapo was in full Zulu regalia and Jodwana in full Xhosa attire.

His remarks caused an uproar on social media. While some people supported Mchunu’s views, others, including members of the queer community, expressed outrage. Several individuals subsequently lodged complaints with the SAHRC.

In a statement released on Thursday, October 9, the commission confirmed that it had concluded its investigation into multiple complaints lodged against Mchunu for alleged harassment and hate speech.

According to the commission, Mchunu’s utterances, which were widely circulated on social media, violate the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (Equality Act).

As part of its enforcement action, the SAHRC has formally demanded that Mchunu immediately cease publishing or promoting any content that incites violence or discrimination against LGBTI+ persons.

“As part of its enforcement action, the SAHRC has formally demanded Mchunu to immediately stop publishing or promoting any content that incites violence or discrimination against LGBTI+ persons.

“Remove all offending content from his social media platforms and associated channels within 24 hours of receipt of the letter and issue a public retraction and apology, acknowledging the harm caused and committing to refrain from such conduct in the future, within 24 hours of receipt of the letter.

“Thereafter, the commission will determine the best way forward, which may include instituting proceedings in the relevant Equality Court as per section 13(3)(b) of the South African Human Rights Commission Act 40 of 2013 (SAHRC Act), read with section 20 of the Equality Act, 2000,” reads the statement.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of LGBTI+ persons, stating that hate speech and incitement to violence have no place in South Africa’s constitutional democracy.

Sunday World understands that Mchunu has not yet apologised or responded to the SAHRC’s findings. At the time of going to print, he had also not responded to our inquiry.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content