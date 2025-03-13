Nhlamulo Nota Baloyi, the controversial music executive, has received a letter of demand from the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC). According to the commission's correspondence, which Sunday World has seen, there is a prima facie violation of the rights to equality and human dignity, and the complaint falls within its purview.\u00a0 "The commission has become aware of the utterances you made during the Hustlers Corner SA podcast, which premiered on 17 February 2025. The commission has also received complaints regarding utterances," said the commission. This follows the defiant Baloyi's recent declaration that he would not issue an apology for the utterances he made on the podcast. He had stirred up controversy when he claimed that white people were less human than black people. \u201cThey are an inferior species to us. We are Homo sapiens; they have got Neanderthal blood in them. This is science,\u201d Baloyi said in the podcast. \u201cThis science was not done by black people; it was done by them. The white population is shrinking. For us, it makes no sense to descend into the savagery that they have." Baloyi asked to apologise The demand letter directs Baloyi to rescind all written statements, take part in human rights awareness training, and issue a public apology within 10 days of receiving it.\u00a0 Additionally, he must remove the offensive content and pay R150 000 to an organisation that promotes reconciliation. "Your utterances appear to incite hatred, promote discrimination, and advocate for violence against white people," the commission said in the letter. It further stated that if Baloyi did not reply to the letter within seven days, it would take the matter to the Equality Court. When contacted for comment, Baloyi said: "I do not have much to say, but I will defend myself at the Equality Court, and I implore anyone offended to take the full podcast into context and not into bits and pieces." Also Read: I cannot apologise for stating facts, says defiant Nota Baloyi Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0