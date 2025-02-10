Samu Khwela denies polygamist Musa Mseleku has paid lobola

Reality TV star and polygamist Musa Mseleku has not paid lobola for Samukelisiwe Khwela, the woman he claims is his fifth wife.

In the last episode, Mseleku introduced Khwela to his first wife, Manto MaCele-Mseleleku. He also assured Manto that he had already paid lobola for Khwela.

But towards the end of the episode, it was clear that Mseleku was lying. He had not paid lobola for Khwela.

According to Khwela, the two were still dating when she was introduced to Manto.

This was revealed in her conversation with her mother, whose name was not disclosed. In that conversation, Khwela begged her mom to tell her father that she was dating Mseleku.

The couple is still dating

The discrepancies between Mseleku and Khwela’s versions have made a cultural expert conclude that the show, uThando Nesthembu, is fake.

Mseleku is also the executive producer of the show.

“The last time I had this conversation with my mother was over the phone, and she was not happy about it,” Khwela said during diaries.

“She did not receive it nicely; she was shocked, and she didn’t call me for a couple of days.”

She further told her mother that she had been dating Mseleku for a while.

“Have you informed my father? It’s going to be difficult for me to tell him that I’m dating his schoolmate who’s the same age as him,” Khwela said to her mom.

Her mother also revealed that Mseleku and Khwela were still boyfriend and girlfriend, noting that lobola negotiations had not taken place.

“When you told me, I was shocked, but I’ve accepted it. I just want to find out from you if you are ready for this. Are you sure you’ll be fine?” asked her mother.

The show is just fake

A cultural expert, Professor Jabulani Shabalala, said that Mseleku is misleading the public.

“It’s wrong for Musa to introduce his girlfriend to his first wife, MaCele. In our culture, this is unheard of, and it is misleading to the public,” said Shabalala.

“If lobola negotiations had started or finished, then there wouldn’t be a problem. It is unfortunate because people will start following this new trend and introduce their girlfriends to their wives.”

Another cultural expert, Nomagugu Ngobese, said: “This is not Zulu culture but an exploitation of women.

“But then again, I also blame these women for allowing Musa to do as he pleases. I guess they enjoy the benefits that come with polygamous marriage.

“The show is just fake and destroying our culture; unfortunately, the channel is giving him a platform to do so.”

Mseleku and the channel were contacted, but they did not respond to Sunday World’s questions.

