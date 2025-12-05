Samukele Mkhize on playing Khwezi — ‘She’s fighting for her life and heart’

Actress Samukele Mkhize is no stranger to intense storylines. But even she admits that Khwezi Gasela on Skeem Saam has stretched her in ways she didn’t expect.

With murder accusations hanging over her character’s head, tension brewing in every direction, and matters of the heart complicating everything, Mkhize says Khwezi is a woman standing at a dangerous crossroads.

Talking to Sunday World, Mkhize speaks about Khwezi with a calm familiarity, the kind you only develop when you’ve lived inside a character for years.

“Khwezi has definitely become more guarded. She’s always been strategic. But the accusations forced her to confront the vulnerability she never planned for. She’s still determined, but she’s carrying a lot more emotional weight,” said Mkhize.

Getting into character

Off screen, Mkhize sinks into the character through stillness.

“Research, journaling, and quiet time before shooting helps me step into that psychological pressure cooker.”

Khwezi is in the middle of a battle between her freedom and the man she loves. A storyline that has viewers arguing daily on social media.

“Her choices are never straightforward. She’s torn between loyalty and survival. I can’t say what she’ll do next, but she always follows her instincts. She’s a survivor, even when it costs her.”

“Khwezi is flawed, yes, but so is everyone. Humans can evolve.”

For Mkhize, Khwezi’s past relationships cast a long shadow.

“Her past is always in the room with her,” she says.

Learning from character

“Every heartbreak, every betrayal, every win… it shapes how she reacts now. She’s learnt tough lessons, even if she doesn’t talk about them.”

Playing Khwezi has shifted Mkhize’s own view of her.

“I used to think she was just misunderstood and ambitious. Now I have a deeper empathy for her.”

Khwezi is one of those characters who trends at least twice a month, either for the chaos she brings or the chaos that find her. But Mkhize has mastered the art of stepping out of the storm.

“Music, family time, and doing things that remind me who I am, help me switch off,” she says. “I leave Khwezi on set.”

When it comes to fans, the actress says people are very vocal. But she understands that it is love, and it means they are invested.

While careful not to drop spoilers, Mkhize hopes the writers allow Khwezi to walk into healing.

More layers to uncover

“I’d love to see her grow, whether that’s rebuilding, facing herself honestly, or finally finding some peace. She’s never had that.”

There’s still a layer of Khwezi she wants to uncover.

“We always see her strength and strategy. I’d love to explore her softness… the side she hides even from herself.”

At its core, Khwezi’s journey is one of accountability, survival, and second chances.

“Her story shows that accountability is complicated when your survival is at stake,” Mkhize says.

“Playing her reminded me that every decision has a ripple effect.”

