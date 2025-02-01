Sandy B heads into self-imposed exile due to lack of support

Kwaito artist Sandile “Sandy B” Bhengu says he has had to go into self-imposed exile as he believes that the government was failing local artists.

Sandy B said that the country has done nothing for him, which is why he left the country. Last year he was back in the country, but he could not secure gigs. As a result, he ended up selling fireworks on the streets.

Forced to sell fireworks to survive

“Gatekeeping is real in South Africa, and I’ve accepted it. In December I had to come up with a plan, so I decided to sell fireworks in order to survive.

“During the festive season, you’d think most artists are busy with gigs but that is not the case. Gigs are often reserved for certain artists and they’d perform back to back in these events,” he said.

He said that he already feels like an outcast in his own country.

“There’s really nothing for me in South Africa except that I was born here. I’ve never benefitted from my own government. Yet there are people who get funding over and over again. Over the years I’ve been applying for funding, only to be rejected, eventually I gave up. I’m already feeling like a refugee, yet I’m representing South Africa all over the world. That I’m able to survive like an average person every other year, it’s just the grace from God,” he said.

Sandy B told Sunday World that he is not complaining. But he is just telling his own truth and he is warning upcoming artists to stop complaining and consider going abroad.

Makes better living outside SA

“Somehow, I am happy and grateful because the rejection taught me to create relations with other countries. Today I’m surviving because my work is recognised in those countries. Therefore I’m encouraging upcoming artists to stop complaining and make use of opportunities abroad,” he said.

Bhengu is the one who introduced kwaito music in KwaZulu-Natal. His popular songs include Amajovi Jovi, Qhum Qhaks, and Make the World Go Round. He spends most of his time showcasing his work abroad.

An event organiser who asked not to be named said: “We book artists according to relevancy. Unfortunately, music changes all the time and there’s always a new genre.

Maskandi, amapiano to blame, in a way

“Right now, maskandi and amapiano are dominating. And obviously, artists who are doing these genres are bound to get booked. I agree there is gatekeeping, but relevance is equally important.”

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC), Gayton Mckenzie, has always admitted that the government failed local artists.

“We as the government have failed artists in this country. I’m not pointing fingers at anyone and I’m also part of the government. Artists can’t even buy furniture because they don’t have a bank statement. They’re not recognised as workers,” said McKenzie at the recent Victor “Doc Shebeleza” Bogopane’s funeral.

An inquiry was sent to DSAC, but there was no response.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content