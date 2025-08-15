SA’s cultural icon and rapper Sho Madjozi welcomes her first child

South African rapper, singer, and cultural icon Sho Madjozi has officially entered her “mommy era” following the birth of her first child.

The Huku hitmaker shared the heartwarming news on social media on Friday, posting an emotional message alongside a photo of her baby’s tiny hand and images of her glowing baby bump.

The announcement has sent fans into a frenzy, with congratulatory messages flooding her social media pages.

Sho Madjozi, real name Maya Wegerif, is known for her vibrant Xitsonga-inspired music and colourful fashion.

She said, “I love being your kids’ fairy godmother, but I’ve wanted one of my own for a while. Finally,” she wrote on X.

The post confirmed months of speculation about her pregnancy, which began swirling in July after reports of a vibrant baby shower surfaced.

Speculation about child’s father

In a previous Sunday World article, we reported on rumours that the BET Award winner was expecting, fuelled by a source claiming she had celebrated with close friends and family at an intimate baby shower.

At the time, the source alleged that the event, reportedly organised by Nelly’s Events, featured pastel decorations, balloons, and a baby-themed cake, with speculation pointing to rapper and producer Gemini Major as the father.

The article noted: “Rumours are swirling around South African rapper and cultural icon Sho Madjozi, with reports suggesting she recently celebrated a baby shower, fuelling speculation that she may be expecting a child with rapper and producer Gemini Major.”

However, neither Sho Madjozi nor Gemini Major commented publicly at the time, leaving fans eager for confirmation.

The speculation intensified when entertainment blogger sa_gossiplab shared a photo from the baby shower on Instagram on July 13, showing Sho Madjozi proudly displaying her baby bump in a traditional Tsonga Xibelani skirt, with a banner reading: “Welcome to Maya’s Baby Shower.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content