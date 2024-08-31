SA’s queen of dance Bontle takes her craft to amapiano movie

This September, Netflix will exclusively stream an enchanting film, offering a unique blend of music, dance, romance, and drama.

Piano Love stars hip hop legend Senzo “Kwesta” Vilakazi. He will be making his acting debut alongside the queen of South African dance, Bontle Modiselle-Moloi.

Together, they bring to life a thrilling narrative of young love blossoming against all odds.

In this captivating story, our star-crossed lovers try to navigate life in the fast-paced streets of Soweto. This while chasing their dreams of success in the cutthroat music business.

As the story unfolds, their love is tested. This is when hidden secrets and challenges from their past threaten to come between them. The film’s meticulous attention to detail, high-definition cinematography, and immersive sound design, creates an experience that makes every scene a feast for the senses.

Connected with the role

Speaking at the premiere of Piano Love, Modiselle-Moloi said when she was approached for the movie, she was hesitant to agree.

“I was like ‘nah this does not make sense’, and then I sat on it and thought about it. And I feel like I have a role to play and a purposeful life to live. I think there are many ways I am able to show up for that purpose. And that will,” said Modiselle-Moloi.

Modiselle-Moloi said she connected with the reason why the film needed to exist. The story and her character Lerato.

“Little did I know that me saying ‘yes’ meant me dealing with a lot of emotional unfinished business. I had to revisit my past triggers in the movie and tell Lerato’s story as honestly and authentically as I could.”

Vibrant spirit of Soweto and amapiano culture

Executive Producer and Director Mandla_N could also relate. He said he was able to translate the different themes and situations that people in the township are faced with in the movie. And that is because he is from the hood.

Mandla N also shared that during the making of the movie, half of their budget for the movie went towards music licensing.

“Piano Love is a celebration of our culture and the vibrant spirit of Soweto. It is a story about love, resilience, and the magic of Amapiano music. We cannot wait for the world to experience the birthplace of Amapiano culture through this film.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content