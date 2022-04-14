Sbahle Mzizi scoops KidFluencer gong at Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

Sbahle Mzizi won big at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards when she walked away with the KidFluencer award.
The 35th Annual Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards were held on Saturday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The hosts for this year’s awards were Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski.
The awards ceremony was broadcast live or tape-delayed across all of Nickelodeon’s international networks. It was the first Kids Choice Awards ceremony since the 2004 show to have two hosts, and the first ceremony since 2019 to have a live audience following the outbreak of the Covid-19 global pandemic.
The annual Nickelodeon awards ceremony celebrates children’s top choices in the entertainment space. This year Onuigbo Adaeze, Masaka Kids Africana, Sassy Taylor Morrison, Sbahle Mzizi, Uncle Vinny, and Witney Ramabulana were all nominated for the Favourite African Kidfluencer award.
Ntando Duma shared how proud she was of her daughter winning the award and thanked everyone who voted. “I’m a mother of an international award winner please, so talk to me nice and address me correctly,” wrote Ntando.
Here is the full list of the winners:
TELEVISION:
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
iCarly
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
America’s Got Talent
FAVORITE CARTOON
SpongeBob SquarePants
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios’ Loki)
FILM:
FAVORITE MOVIE
Spider-Man: No Way Home
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home / Chani, Dune)
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home)
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Disney’s Encanto
FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Scarlett Johansson (Ash, Sing 2)
MUSIC:
FAVORITE ALBUM
“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Ariana Grande
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
BTS
FAVORITE SONG
“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
“Stay” – Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI
FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST
Olivia Rodrigo
FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR
Dixie D’Amelio
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
Adele (UK)
OTHER CATEGORIES:
FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR
Charli D’Amelio
FAVORITE MALE CREATOR
MrBeast
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Chloe Kim
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
Tom Brady
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Minecraft
