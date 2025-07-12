Scammers already taking advantage of socialite Lady Mo’s passing

It is barely a week since the passing of one of Mpumalanga’s most loved socialite Moses “Lady Mo” Sibiya, but the scammers have already tried their luck.

This after numerous fake accounts on social media platforms requested for donations.

According to the Mandla Msibi Foundation, the family has not requested donations or authorised fundraising efforts for Sibiya’s funeral.

Family cautions against fake accounts

“The family has asked for our support in laying Moses to rest. But they have not sought financial contributions from the public,” explained Fukie Mofokeng, the spokesperson for the foundation.

Mofokeng said the foundation is grieving the tragic loss of Sibiya, a beloved entertainer and socialite.

He died in a tragic car accident recently.

Great loss to community, industry

Known for his vibrant energy and unwavering support for the foundation, Lady Mo was a cherished member of the Msibi family and the broader Lusaka community, said Mofokeng.

“We are devastated by the passing of Moses ‘Lady Mo’ Sibiya. To many, he was an entertainer bursting with life, but to us, he was family. His loyalty to our patron, Mandla Msibi, was unwavering. Even during challenging times such as court appearances and the patron’s suspension. His departure leaves us poorer and weakened.”

Metro FM’s resident DJ Lamiez Holworthy urged the public to stop sharing videos of the tragic accident.

Dj Lamiez pays tribute to friend

“So blessed to have met this angel. My heart is broken. My last Instagram post was literally about him. I ask that people stop sharing videos of his car accident. Not only is it inhumane and disgusting that someone’s death becomes content. But it’s unfair to Lady Mo’s friends and family to see their loved one, and others who passed in that tragic accident, in that light. May we remember Moses for the love and laughter he shared with us all,” said the DJ.

Community members, supporters, and mourners have gathered at kaMashego community hall in Pienaar, Mpumalanga to celebrate his life.

He will be laid to rest on Sunday.

