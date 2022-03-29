Scandal! actress Nqobile opens up about Hlengiwe’s scandalous relationship

In what seemed to be a solid relationship between Hlengiwe, played by Nqobile K.H, and Amo, played by Kagiso Rathebe, on e.tv’s Scandal!, a sudden twist comes to play.

According to the storyline, Hlengiwe has fallen in love with the good doctor, but it is just too hard for Amo to let go. The 29-year-old shared with Sunday World how things have come to a point of emotional abuse as Amo tries to get his lady back.

Nqobile, who also wears the hat of a director in other productions, said she has learned that her work is her ministry and that her job is not to act, but to minister the stories that she tells.

“This storyline is very close to my heart. I have a personal experience in the things that Hlengiwe is dealing with and is going to deal with as the storyline progresses,” said Nqobile.

Having played the role of Hlengiwe for almost five years now, she said this has been the hardest story she has had to tell, describing her character as someone who is a decent woman with morals and ethics she lives by.

“I’ve grown to know Hlengiwe in the years I’ve played the character, and as a woman you don’t need to be scandalous or rebelious to attract negativity and any form of violence. The past three months have been difficult because I have had to relive my personal traumas [that] I have gone through.”

Hlengiwe and Nqobile are very different from each other. Hlengiwe is very noble and polite, but Nqobile is out there and loves the finer things in life.

At this point of the storyline, Hlengiwe has gone from a good girl to a bad girl because of the way she ended her relationship for a new one.

“I enjoyed seeing Hlengi being excited about something or someone new, because the doctor literally lit up her life, the first time they met.”

The two men in her life are different people, and for Hlengiwe it was easy to leave Amo because he has no ambitions for their relationship or for himself. With Dr Mugari, she gets excited because of his ambitions and his plans for the future.

Her relationship with the doctor at the moment seems like the perfect relationship, but Nqobile cautions that viewers can expect the unexpected: “Full-on war is coming.”

This year is proving to be exciting for the actress as two of the projects she directed are coming out later in 2022.

“I am currently also working on other projects. I have four movies coming out this year and, having a production company, we have a documentary that we have been working on for two years also coming out.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author