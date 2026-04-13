Seasoned actor Wiseman Mncube steps into new chapter with ‘Emzini’ lead role

Award-winning actor Wiseman Mncube is entering a defining new phase in his career, one he describes as both exciting and deeply meaningful.

Speaking about his latest role in Emzini, Mncube opened up to Sunday World about what makes this project different from anything he has done before, particularly as it marks his first collaboration with e.tv, which is celebrating 27 years.

“This one is very exciting, I will not lie. It is the first time I am working with e.tv and having to find out that they are celebrating 27 years,” he said.

The move comes after his involvement in major productions on Mzansi Magic, including the hit historical drama Shaka iLembe.

For Mncube, transitioning from an established series into a brand-new show brings a different kind of energy.

“Coming from another big show or broadcaster, Mzansi Magic, Shaka iLembe, which was a series, so jumping from that to the new show is so special,” he explained.

Gripping storyline

What makes Emzini stand out even more for the seasoned actor is the opportunity to lead from the very beginning, something he says he has not fully experienced before.

“This one is special because I will lead this show from the beginning, rather than joining a show and then leading. Right now, I am starting something new.”

Taking on the central role also comes with its weight, especially when sharing the screen with industry heavyweights like Dumisani Mbebe and Khabonina Khubeka.

“Having to lead amazing actors such as Dumisani Mbebe, Muzi Mthabela, Nomsa Buthelezi, and the likes of Khabonina Khubeka is pressure on its own,” he admitted.

Set in Alexandra, Emzini promises a gripping storyline centred on power, family, and legacy, themes Mncube is no stranger to but now carries as the driving force of the narrative.

As he takes on this new challenge, Mncube is not just stepping into another role; he is stepping into leadership, responsibility, and a fresh creative beginning.

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