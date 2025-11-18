Seasoned actress Clementine Mosimane: ‘Pimville is no copy and paste story’

Veteran actress Clementine Mosimane is stepping into one of her most layered roles yet as Mme Mathaphelo in Pimville, the new SABC2 telenovela produced by Bakwena Productions.

For Mosimane, the project stands out in an industry she feels often repeats itself, a sector where, as she puts it, many stories have become copy and paste.

In a landscape where recycled plotlines and predictable character arcs remain common, Mosimane says Pimville breaks the mold with its commitment to thorough research, cultural truth, and deeply rooted township storytelling.

“The biggest problem with our stories is copy and paste. You see the same thing across the board,” she emphasises.

“But with Pimville, it is different. You can see that they sat down, thought the story through, and researched it.

“Every character needed research. You can’t just show up and perform; you must understand the world.”

Township matriarch

As Mme Mathaphelo, Mosimane brings to life a formidable yet familiar township matriarch.

She runs a funeral parlor she started with her late husband and raised three sons: Kenneth, Jones, and Quincy, while maintaining her place as a respected pillar in the community.

Her character mirrors numerous real-life township businesswomen who supported their families and enterprises long before they received recognition.

Mosimane says the role stirred up memories from her upbringing.

She recalls her father’s uncle in Bloemfontein, a businessman whose stylish, industrious wife would “refresh three times a day”, re-emerging each time with new attire and headgear. That image immediately reminded her of Mme Mathaphelo.

“It resonated with me; it took me back to those women who were the real matriarchs, running businesses and holding everything together.”

This personal connection shaped her performance, allowing her to craft a character that moves effortlessly between being tender, commanding, humorous, vulnerable, or fierce.

“She becomes a baby, a girlfriend, a mother. She’s your typical kasi woman, kasi lady, kasi madam.”

She explains that the joy has come from playing alongside the cast and discovering her layers and versatility.

Commitment to rich storytelling

Mosimane believes Pimville’s portrayal of township life with honesty and depth, rather than caricature or cliché, will draw viewers.

“People will find it captivating. They’ll cry with us and laugh with us. Some will adore Mme Mathaphelo, some will want to kill her, and others will kill to love her.”

Produced by Bakwena Productions, Pimville signals SABC2’s renewed commitment to rich local storytelling with international appeal.

Mosimane believes the telenovela’s originality and cultural grounding will make it stand out globally.

“It is well-written, and it is well-researched. It is not copy and paste. If life were predictable, storytelling would be over, and Pimville is anything but predictable.”

Pimville is set to hit the screens in 2026.

