Sebotsane apologises to ex-wife, asks men to steer clear of GBV

Sello Sebotsane, a former member of Generations, has urged men not to resort to gender-based violence (GBV).

Sebotsane, who recently made a comeback to the spotlight with his singing videos on social media, has expressed regret to his ex-wife and actress Shoki Mmola.

Mmola revealed details of her abusive marriage to fellow actor Sebotsane on the King David Studio podcast in August 2024, stating that there were warning signs before the abuse started.

Mmola admitted that she occasionally apologised for things she had not done because the abuse was so severe.

Words cannot fix what is broken

According to Mmola, she had everything planned out when she was growing up; she knew she would love whoever she was with unconditionally and that she did not want children out of our marriage.

“The lack of a biological family was one of the things that compromised me in that situation,” Mmola said at the time.

“I cannot say I was there for love; I was there for structure. I never had a proper family structure, so I wanted that for my kids and future.”

In a two-minute, fourteen-second video that he uploaded to his TikTok account this week, Sebotsane stated that although words cannot fix what is broken, he is working on himself.

“This is an apology directed to my ex-wife Shoki Mmola and my two daughters, Oratile and Karabo, for the part that I have played in hurting you and harming you. I am deeply sorry,” he said.

The apology was made following allegations that Sebotsane repeatedly punched Mmola in the face and strangled her.

Pledge to work with youth to end GBV

In the video, he called on men to act morally and pledged to work with youth to end GBV.

“With violence, we get nowhere; violence is no answer. It is not right; I repeat, it is not right. And we men, young boys, let us learn to let it out; let us learn to speak,” he said.

“Yes, be vulnerable, and someone somewhere will see and understand your pain and make you feel better. Only you can do that for yourself.”

Sebotsane, who recently bagged a role on eTV’s Scandal!, further thanked his fans for sticking by his side.

“Thank you for standing with me. To those I disappointed, I am sorry; I am only human,” said Sebotsane.

“I do not want to justify anything. Wrong is wrong; let us make things right; let us make this a better world, and I will do it my way.”

