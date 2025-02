Sekhukhune United football club says it will not comment on the return to the pitch of speedy winger Shaune Mogaila, who is facing culpable homicide charges after he was involved in a car crash that claimed the life of a nine-year-old girl.

Mogaila played an influential role in the club’s 4-2 demolition of AmaZulu in a Betway Premiership match on Wednesday night at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo, after more than three months out of action.