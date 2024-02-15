WATCH | Selaelo Selota’s winning formula on making timeless hits

Multi-award-winning singer and guitarist Selaelo Selota has just released his new offering, titled Pelong. Selota launched his album in Kempton Park, Joburg, on Wednesday.

His last album, Colours of the Rainbow, was released in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

He is well known for his hit song Thrrrr…Phaaa! which made waves all around the country, on radio and music festivals.

With an illustrious career spanning over 20 years, he spoke to Sunday World about his craft. Selota, who is a jazz maestro, said his secret to producing timeless music is always referring to where he comes from.

Timeless music rooted in his background

“Timeless music comes from a mixture of your authentic self, where you come from and mixed with how the world has been converging sound-wise,” said Selota.

Some jazz legends have been collaborating with the younger generation and making music such as amapiano. Selota said he does not see himself in the amapiano space.

“I would rather take young people [like those who are my backup singers] and groom them to become the pillars of tomorrow. The amapiano of tomorrow will feed from them, and this is my responsibility,” he said.

Sentimental love theme

His new album reveals his sentimental side and the theme is all types of love. He said he used the love theme because he feels that as a nation, people do not engage in serious topics.

“I had to find my own way to address these issues, such as gender-based violence. So writing about love, whether referring to when I was a child or loving a partner, is what inspired my creative process.”

Part of Jeffrey Osbourne’s SA tour

Selota has been announced as one of the South African artists who will join US crooner Jeffrey Osborne when he tours the country next month. He will perform at the SunBet Arena and Emperors Palace legs of the tour. Tour dates are March 28 and 29 2024.

Selota said he is very excited about the tour. He said he’s and looking forward to giving him a taste of the best of Mzansi music.

“I am so excited to be sharing the stage with the legendary Jeffrey Osborne. When I was approached to be one of the South African artists to perform with him, I was over the moon. This is an opportunity of a lifetime. Since it will be Jeffrey’s first time in South Africa.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content