Selaelo Selota unleashes legal team on Ringo Madlingozi over booking deposit

Jazz maestro Selaelo Selota is demanding Afro-Soul legend Ringo Madlingozi return a R90,000 deposit fee paid to his former management after his new team cancelled all bookings made under the old regime.

In April, Selota announced he would be embarking on a tour from August to celebrate his 25-year milestone in the music business.

Madlingozi was announced as one of the acts booked to perform at the One Country Concert held on August 30 at Meropa Casino in Polokwane.

According to Selota, Madlingozi’s then management and booking agent, Thikho Events Management, charged R180 000 for the Sondela singer, of which a R90 000 deposit was transferred to the company’s business account.

Paid the deposit

According to a bank statement seen by Sunday World, a transfer of R90,000 was sent to a Thikho Events bank account by Soul Truth Music on April 9.

Another R90 000 was to be paid for Madlingozi’s performance before getting on stage.

Selota has since received a letter terminating the agreement between Madlingozi’s new management team, Ristar Records, stating he would no longer be performing at the celebration.

The letter subject reads: “Change in Representation and Cancellation of All Current Bookings and Contracts Signed with Thikho Events for all Upcoming Performances by Ringo Madlingozi.”

The termination letter goes on to say that the relationship with Thikho Events has come to an end.

“You are kindly advised to urgently request deposits that you have paid directly to the Thikho Events Management Office.”

No substantive resolution

Selota’s publicity manager, Sibusiso Ketwa, has in a statement revealed that Thikho Events assured them that Madlingozi would proceed with the booking.

This is despite the change in management, and they were in discussions with Ristar Records and their legal team to finalise the matter.

“Despite several follow-ups from Mr Selota, Thikho Events provided no substantive resolution. Mr Selota even submitted banking details to facilitate a refund should the performance not proceed. Subsequently, Mr Selota contacted Mr Madlingozi directly for clarification.“

Madlingozi stated that funds were with Thikho Events.

Until now, no resolution has been reached.

“Having exhausted all attempts at amicable resolution with Thikho Events, Ristar Records, and Ringo Madlingozi, Mr Selota referred the matter to his legal team,” Ketwa said.