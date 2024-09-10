Send me an invoice so I can pay you, Maphorisa claps back

After Samthing Soweto dropped bombshells early in the morning on Tuesday, DJ Maphorisa has clapped back in response to his allegations.

This comes after Samthing Soweto accused DJ Maphorisa of telling mistruths.

“I paid Phori for my Masters. I paid an amount that he asked for at the time. Furthermore, I lied about Phori’s contributions to my project,” wrote Samthing Soweto.

“He did not produce anything. I lied because I believed it would help my album sell. The truth is, I had very little confidence in my music selling without him as a producer.

“My audience loved the idea of him being a super producer, and I was not going to go against that, so I lied.”

He also shared that he wanted to sell records but did not know that he would pay for it with his hard-earned creative work and dignity.

He added that he never knew that DJ Maphorisa would go around telling people that he fed him.

Why do you want to win everything?

DJ Maphorisa, in response to the Akulaleki hitmaker’s claims, said he should stop making people kids.

“I asked you on the phone 2-3 years ago to send me an invoice so I can pay you, the way you also paid us for Isphithiphithi,” said DJ Maphorisa.

“Why do you want to win everything? Why do you want to own all the masters? Does it make sense? Do we work for you?

“Send the invoice so we can pay you for amantombazane and emcimbini, and we can give you your money back.

“The money that you sent us, we can give it to you back so that we own those masters.”

DJ Maphorisa further stated that Samthing Soweto must stop trying to act like he is a good guy when he is not.

