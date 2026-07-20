Seputla Sebogodi to be laid to rest in Polokwane

The family of legendary South African actor and theatre icon Seputla Sebogodi has announced details of his memorial and funeral services following his passing on July 15 due to complications related to diabetes.

Sebogodi, whose remarkable career spanned more than five decades, will be honoured through two memorial services before being laid to rest in his home province of Limpopo.

The first memorial service will take place at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria on Thursday, July 23, at 9 am, allowing colleagues, friends and members of the arts community to celebrate the life of one of the country’s most revered performers.

A second memorial service will be held the following day, Friday, July 24, at Jack Botes Hall in Polokwane from 12pm to 6pm.

His funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, July 25, at 8am at Jack Botes Hall in Polokwane.

A life of impact, excellence

The memorial poster describes Sebogodi as a man whose life was defined by purpose and excellence, carrying the tribute: “A life of impact. A legacy of excellence. Forever in our hearts.”

Sebogodi leaves behind an extraordinary legacy built over more than 50 years in theatre and television. He became a household name through unforgettable performances in productions such as Generations, Suburban Bliss, Bophelo ke Semphego, Redemption and Scandal!

His influence extended far beyond television. A respected stage actor, he graced productions including Big Dada, Waiting for Godot, The Rivonia Trial, Once a Pirate and Mooi Street Moves, earning admiration for his exceptional talent and commitment to the performing arts.

His death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from fellow actors, industry organisations and fans, who have celebrated not only his immense contribution to South African entertainment but also the lives he touched both on and off the stage.

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