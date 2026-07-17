Seputla Sebogodi’s final act: How ‘Black Moon’ became a fitting farewell

Just weeks before his untimely death, veteran actor, playwright and director Seputla Sebogodi stood before audiences at the National Arts Festival to premiere what would unknowingly become his final body of work.

The production, Black Moon, which Sebogodi both wrote and performed in, was his 88th and final play, a fitting culmination of a career spanning more than four decades across theatre, television and film.

National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton said the arts community was left reeling by the news of his passing, having recently witnessed his enduring passion for storytelling.

“The National Arts Festival is shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Seputla Sebogodi, who was, just weeks ago, so vibrantly with us at the National Arts Festival with the premiere of his production Black Moon,” said Newton.

Set during the apartheid era, Black Moon was described by Sebogodi as “a critique of the past in aid of the future”, a theme that echoed much of his life’s work, which consistently challenged audiences to confront South Africa’s history while imagining a better future.

“Perhaps a fitting farewell and final message from a theatre great,” Newton added.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) also joined the growing chorus of tributes, describing the passing of the two-time SAFTA Award winner as a shock to the broadcaster.

The public broadcaster reflected on Sebogodi’s immense contribution to local television, noting his memorable performances in Bophelo Ke Semphekgo, Suburban Bliss, Mponeng, Lithapo and Generations, where in the latter he portrayed the character of the beloved Kenneth Mashaba.

“SABC Video Entertainment sends its heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” the broadcaster said.

Sebogodi’s death has also prompted an outpouring of deeply personal tributes from colleagues whose careers he helped shape.

Actress, playwright and director Napo Masheane described him as the man who gave her her first professional acting break and later entrusted her with directing while she was fresh out of drama school.

“I was just a little girl from QwaQwa, fresh out of drama school, and you and Peter Ngwenya just decided I was fit for drama,” she wrote.

Masheane also recalled how Sebogodi stood by her after the death of her grandmother, helping her through one of the most difficult moments of her life.

While millions knew him through his iconic television roles, those closest to him remember a man who never abandoned the stage — continuing to write, perform and mentor until the very end.

In many ways, Black Moon now stands as more than just his final production. It is the last chapter of an extraordinary artistic journey and the final message of a storyteller who dedicated his life to South African theatre.

For a man who spent decades illuminating South Africa’s stories, his final curtain call came not in retirement, but on the stage he loved most.

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