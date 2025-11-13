Shebeshxt remains behind bars as attempted murder case postponed

Lehlogonolo Chauke, popularly known as Shebeshxt, could lose thousands of rands in performance bookings this coming festive season if his court case at the Polokwane High Court drags beyond December. This comes after his case, in which he faces two counts of attempted murder, was postponed on Thursday to November 21. May lose entire December gigs The troublesome Lekompo musician was remanded in custody for another week until his next court appearance. This is pending further investigation and profiling. Should he fail to get bail, it will spell financial loss for him after the confirmation of hectic back-to-back bookings that start from the end of November throughout the entire month of December. The 30-year-old controversial artist is facing two counts of attempted murder following his arrest on Wednesday morning during an intelligence-driven police operation in the upmarket suburb of Bendor, outside Polokwane. Shebeshxt was in the company of his legal representative Lot Ramusi during his arrest. He was taken into custody after detectives obtained a warrant of arrest linked to a case registered at Westernburg SAPS. Ramusi said his client faces multiple attempted murder charges that are yet to be fully investigated. \u201cWe were contacted about two weeks ago that he was wanted by police. He even attempted to hand himself over, but they refused to arrest him. Until his arrest on Wednesday,\u201d said Ramusi. Attempted murder incident Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba confirmed the arrest on Wednesday morning. He said it relates to a shooting incident that took place on October 19. The incident happened along Witklip Street in Ladanna, outside Polokwane. \u201cThe suspect allegedly got into a fight with another driver and fired multiple shots at another vehicle, injuring a 34-year-old man who was later taken to hospital with serious injuries,\u201d Ledwaba said. The case was initially opened at Westernburg SAPS. But it was later transferred to the Provincial Investigation Unit for further probing. Police secured a warrant on Tuesday and executed it the following day. They also seized two vehicles belonging to the suspect for forensic analysis. Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe commended the investigation and operational teams for their swift action. \u201cWe are addressing this matter with utmost seriousness. And a dedicated team has been appointed to investigate every aspect of the case,\u201d said Hadebe. \u201cThe South African Police Service reiterates that no one is above the law, regardless of their social standing.\u201d Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content