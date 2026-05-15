Shebeshxt trial postponed as charges rise to 20

Popular Lekompo musician Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke made his first appearance in the Polokwane Regional Court on Friday, where the State added 11 new charges against him, bringing the total number of charges to 20.

The 31-year-old artist now faces a string of serious allegations, including attempted murder, assault, possession of an unlicensed firearm and malicious damage to property.

Defence ‘still waiting for dockets’

During proceedings, Chauke’s attorney, Michael Khumalo, told the court that the defence had still not received copies of the docket despite requesting them while the matter was still before the district court.

Khumalo said the defence was disappointed by the delay, particularly given the growing number of charges now facing the musician.

“We requested the docket for purposes of beginning preparations, particularly due to the number and nature of the charges preferred against the accused,” Khumalo told the court.

Despite the frustration, the defence accepted the State’s undertaking that the docket would be provided by next week.

State requests postponement

The State requested a postponement to allow prosecutors to hand over the documents and give the defence time to inspect the contents.

The prosecution further indicated that another State advocate may stand in during the next appearance due to prior commitments.

The court also heard that Khumalo intends bringing in an advocate to work alongside him as the matter moves deeper into trial proceedings.

Musician remains behind bars

Meanwhile, Chauke remains behind bars after his latest bail application was dismissed. His legal team confirmed they are preparing to appeal the bail ruling.

Health concerns were also raised in court, with the defence requesting that Chauke receive medical treatment while in custody.

The court heard that the musician would temporarily remain at the Polokwane police station to allow easier access to medical care before any transfer to the Polokwane correctional facility.

The matter was postponed to May 28 for further proceedings.

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