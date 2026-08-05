Shebeshxt’s R100,000 bail bid fails as court finds no new facts

Prominent Limpopo lekompo musician Lehlogonolo ‘Shebeshxt’ Chauke will remain behind bars after the Polokwane High Court dismissed his latest bid to be released on R100,000 bail, finding that his legal team had failed to present new facts warranting his release.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, the court ruled that the grounds advanced by the defence did not justify interfering with earlier decisions refusing Chauke bail.

Defence claimed fresh evidence

The latest application was based on what the defence described as fresh evidence, including claims that the Department of Correctional Services had failed to provide the musician with urgent medical treatment following injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident before his arrest.

His legal team argued that Chauke still requires surgery after screws inserted into his leg allegedly became loose and that the failure to provide treatment constituted a new circumstance. They also relied on the birth of his child while he was in custody, the completion of police investigations, his financial hardship and alleged procedural irregularities during earlier bail proceedings.

Advocate Laurence Hodes SC told the court last week that Chauke had not yet received the recommended medical treatment despite repeated requests and said his client was willing to pay R100,000 bail if released. The defence further argued that Chauke had always complied with previous bail conditions and would adhere to any strict conditions imposed by the court, including house arrest or electronic monitoring.

No new facts

However, the State opposed the application, maintaining that the issues raised by the defence did not amount to genuinely new facts and insisting that Chauke should remain in custody. The High Court agreed, dismissing the application and leaving the musician behind bars pending trial.

Chauke has been in custody since November 2025 and is facing 21 charges, including attempted murder, assault, culpable homicide, and reckless and negligent driving. The State has since withdrawn a charge of illegal possession of a firearm.

His criminal matter is expected to continue in the Polokwane Regional Court, where he remains awaiting trial.

Read More: ‘He’s still waiting for treatment’ – Shebe Maburna fights for freedom in fresh bail bid

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