She’s lying: Glen Gabela fires back at stepdaughter’s explosive attacks

Drama has erupted in the Gabela household as the Uzalo actor Glen Gabela is locked in a bitter war of words with his stepdaughter Nonhlanhla Nsele.

The veteran actor, who recently went public about his financial struggles and begged Mzansi for help, has now been branded a liar and deadbeat father by Nsele in a fiery social media rant.

“I hate how Glen is spreading lies, ngo mama [about my mother]. It is funny how he suddenly does interviews after she passed away. He was never there. My mother built a house and left it for us, not him. Even after her passing, he stayed away,” fumed Nsele.

The stepdaughter did not hold back, accusing Gabela of tarnishing her late mother’s name and promising to reveal even more details on an upcoming podcast.

Stepdaughter accused of lying

However, Gabela is not yielding to the attacks. The actor hit back, describing Nsele’s claims as nothing but fabricated lies.

“I know her; she’s my stepdaughter. She was only 14 when I met her. Her real father, a Zimbabwean, had already passed away, so I took her under my wing.

“I treated her like my child, and there was never any bad blood between us. But I can’t say we were very close because her paternal aunt took her away and raised her, leaving me with my younger daughter,” said Gabela in an exclusive interview with Sunday World.

He continued: “I’ve seen her attacks, and I’m disappointed. She’s lying, and she knows it. Back when I had money, I made sure my wife and the kids were taken care of. I was never absent in their lives. Even when she was taken from me, she was well looked after.

“I don’t understand why she’s doing this or what her agenda is. I’ve tried to reach out to her, but I’ve failed.

“I don’t even have her contact details, and she’s impossible to pin down. The last time I heard from her, she was in Botswana. I don’t even know when she came back.”

He said he even tried to connect with her on social media but was unsuccessful.

“It feels like she has no interest in seeing me; she just wants to hurl insults. I know she’s planning to go on a podcast, and I want to be there too so she can look me in the eye and repeat the lies she’s been spreading online.”

Plea to Good Samaritans

Last week, Gabela told the public that he was destitute and needed support from Good Samaritans.

“I recently had a heart attack, and I was in hospital for three weeks. The doctors told me it was because of stress and depression, which is something I already knew.

“The industry is tough, and I haven’t secured any job since 2018 when I was booted out of Uzalo. This has taken a tremendous toll on me. I’m struggling; I can’t even take care of myself,” he told Sunday World at the time.

Attempts to get Nsele were unsuccessful; however, her scathing social media posts suggest this family feud is far from over.

