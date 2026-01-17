Shine Madela on how playing a perfect wife in ‘Homecoming’ challenged her

Shine Madela is fast becoming one of the most compelling new faces on South African television. Madela stars as MaBuyi MaNkwanyane Kubheka on Mzansi Wethu’s telenovela Homecoming, a role that has sparked intense conversation among viewers.

As MaNkwanyane, she portrays a woman who seemingly does everything “right” by society’s standards: loyal, respectful, spiritual and deeply devoted to her marriage. Yet, despite all that, she finds herself betrayed, humiliated and forced to question everything she has built her life around.

Madela told Sunday World this week that stepping into MaNkwanyane’s shoes required emotional depth and empathy.

Tapping into own background

“I really delved into the character’s backstory and connected with her vulnerabilities. I explored moments where she felt both empowered and inadequate. Growing up with strong, grounded females made getting into this character quite seamless. Working closely with my directors and cast members helped ensure the balance between strength and vulnerability felt authentic,” said Madela.

One of the most controversial elements of the storyline is MaNkwanyane’s husband, Sifiso. He is portrayed by Thembinkosi Mthembu. In the story, he is justifying his infidelity through culture and ancestral calling.

While many viewers see this as a manipulation of African spirituality, Madela views it differently.

“I don’t believe he relied on the ancestors as an excuse. What he failed to do was be honest with his wife before the affair. Instead of having a crucial conversation about what was asked of him, he chose to cheat first. Perhaps things would have turned out differently if he had been upfront.”

Madela believes the show is less about attacking tradition and more about interrogating choices.

“The ancestors’ wishes may still hold truth, and the show explores the spiritual world deeply. But the core issue lies in his actions, not his words. He simply went about it the wrong way.”

Navigating the role and its dynamics

As MaNkwanyane is pulled between love, culture and public humiliation, the pain cuts deep. According to Madela, the betrayal isn’t just about the affair itself but the order in which everything unfolded.

“Definitely both hurt. But what makes it worse is that the infidelity happened before the conversation. That made the humiliation even deeper; she felt blindsided.”

The character has often been praised as the “perfect wife”. Yet even perfection wasn’t enough to save her marriage. Madela points out that this opens up a broader cultural discussion.

“Polygamy has existed in our culture for a very long time. Ultimately, it’s about open conversations and whether both partners are willing to embrace that reality. Without honesty, things fall apart.”

Playing MaNkwanyane hasn’t been emotionally easy. Madela admits there were moments she felt genuine anger on behalf of her character.

“I was viscerally mad. She invested so much of herself in that marriage. Being treated like that is painful. And the writers allowed me to explore that emotional spiral.”

Audience response

What has resonated most with audiences is MaNkwanyane’s gradual shift from silent endurance to self-assertion. Madela was intentional about ensuring the character didn’t remain a passive victim.

“She is loyal and respectful, yes, but she is also her own person. She stands her ground and communicates. And she respects her husband, but she still speaks her mind. It’s about returning to who you are and recognising what you won’t tolerate.”

That journey has struck a chord with women watching at home. Particularly those who see their own lives reflected in MaNkwanyane’s struggle.

“My hope is that women choose themselves,” Madela says firmly.

“You cannot lose yourself in a relationship. No matter what, it’s crucial to choose yourself.”

The storyline has also forced Madela to reflect personally on relationships, loyalty and tradition.

Lessons from character

“Every character teaches you something. MaNkwanyane taught me patience and the importance of tradition when it’s followed correctly. Loyalty also means having difficult conversations. Once it’s broken, cracks start to form.”

Since the storyline unfolded, viewer reaction has been intense and largely positive.

“At first, people were frustrated by her submissiveness,” Madela shares.

“But now that she’s speaking up and choosing herself, the response has been overwhelmingly positive. It’s a powerful message.”

Looking ahead, Madela says what excites her most is the emotional depth still to come.

“She has so much meat on her bones. What scares me is navigating all those evolving emotions. But that’s also what makes it exciting as an actress.”

