Sho Madjozi gushes about Makhadzi’s superstar status

By Mbalenhle Zuma

Rapper Maya Christinah  Wegerif, known professionally as Sho Madjozi, has praised singer Makhadzi, stating she knew Makhadzi was a born superstar and was proud to have her at her upcoming one-woman show this coming weekend.

Makhadzi’s one-woman show will take place at Makhauvha Stadium in her home province Limpopo.

Taking to social media, Madjozi said she knew Makhadzi was a star when they first did a song together.

I said my tag ‘Madjozi’ and she said ‘Nne’ (me) that’s basically saying ‘you already know who it is,” she wrote.

Replying to her social media post, Makhadzi said she still has the clothes that Madjozi had given to her after she didn’t want her to leave.

