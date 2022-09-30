Sho Madjozi gushes about Makhadzi’s superstar status

Rapper Maya Christinah Wegerif, known professionally as Sho Madjozi, has praised singer Makhadzi, stating she knew Makhadzi was a born superstar and was proud to have her at her upcoming one-woman show this coming weekend.

Makhadzi’s one-woman show will take place at Makhauvha Stadium in her home province Limpopo.

Taking to social media, Madjozi said she knew Makhadzi was a star when they first did a song together.

I said my tag ‘Madjozi’ and she said ‘Nne’ (me) that’s basically saying ‘you already know who it is,” she wrote.

The day I knew @MakhadziSA was a star is in the intros of our first song together I said my tag “Madjozi” and she said “Nne” (me) That’s basically saying “you already know who it is” 😂😂🔥 Makhadzi One Woman Show this Saturday Makhuva stadium. pic.twitter.com/AeEceIZhab — What a Life (@ShoMadjozi) September 29, 2022

Replying to her social media post, Makhadzi said she still has the clothes that Madjozi had given to her after she didn’t want her to leave.

I love you, I stl have the clothes you gave me 5years back just because cz you didn’t want me to leave your house 😂😂❤️ for two days maseve https://t.co/ibz3CL47Ou — Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) September 29, 2022

