Showmax paid for Babes Wodumo’s lobola – Mampintsha’s sister

Late legendary gqom artist Mandla '"Mampintsha" Maphumulo's sister, Pinky Gumede, has dropped another bombshell, alleging that seasons one and two of Uthando Lodumo were fake. Gumede said this during an interview with Sunday World, further alleging that all the expenses, from lobola payments to make-up and clothes, were paid by the streaming channel Showmax and Parental Advisory Production (PAP). PAP is the company that produced Uthando Lodumo. Maphumulo and Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane tied the knot in April 2021. The lavish wedding took place at the Ebandla Hotel in Ballito, Durban. Gumede alleged that the companies paid to ensure that the show became a success, adding that Mampintsha was broke at the time. However, Simelane poured cold water over the allegation. Her spokesperson and manager, Nondumiso Simelane, said: "Pinky knows nothing about lobola negotiations. Mandla was never broke, and he paid lobola from his own pocket. "I can confirm that, as the Simelanes, we received lobola from Mandla and not from Showmax or PAP. Pinky wouldn't know this because she's never helped Mandla with anything." Production company bought Mampintsha's ring Gumede said: "Initially, we were never informed about the wedding. We found out very late that they were getting married, and by that time it was too late to discuss anything. We didn't want to embarrass Mampintsha, so we decided to go with the flow. "We were then rushed to a shopping mall, where they bought us outfits for the wedding. Showmax and the production were paying for those costs. "I know this because they were the ones choosing clothes and paying. On top of that, Mandla and Bongekile were broke." She said that there was a big fight before and after the traditional wedding. "The fight was about Mandla trying to get married behind our backs and without getting family blessings," she said. "Mandla was a Zulu man, and he believed in traditions and customs, but in this instance he seemed to have forgotten about his tradition." "That is when he explained that he didn't even have money for lobola, let alone for a traditional wedding." She explained further: "He told us that the wedding was not his idea but PAP's idea; otherwise, he would have discussed it with us as the family. "He said that he was even drunk on the day and had no recollection of what was really happening. "Nonetheless, he agreed to everything that was asked of him because they were desperate for the money. He apologised and emphasised that the entire show was fake." According to Gumede, the production even bought Maphumulo a wedding ring to make the show look legitimate. "We believed Mandla because the ring was too small; it couldn't even fit on his wedding finger. He left it at home, and he never wore it," said Gumede. She said she was revealing this because there were a lot of lies in the show. "I've always been vocal about this, and we informed Mandla and Babes that they needed to do things properly; otherwise, they would invite the wrath of the ancestors. Mampintsha was a traditional man; he believed in customs and traditions." Distorting the Zulu tradition A cultural expert, Nomagugu Ngobese, said it was not cultural for Showmax and PAP to pay lobola. "The channel or production cannot pay lobola for a bride. . The channel and the production distorted the Zulu tradition," said Ngobese. "If Maphumulo was so broke that he couldn't pay lobola, he could have used other means, such as ukuthwala . Originally, ukuthwala was designed for people who couldn't afford lobola. "The couple would plan everything together, and then once a woman is with the man's family, the man's family would go and tell the woman's family that they must not search very far. "From there, lobola negotiations would start; that'd be typical time to explain the terms of payment for lobola." Showmax did not reply on Wednesday, despite their promise to do so. Sanda Mofokeng from PAP also refused to comment. "The relationship we hold with talent and their families is confidential," said Mofokeng. Gumede's relative, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal, confirmed her claims. "As much as I wasn't too involved, but I know that Mampintsha didn't have money for lobola," said the relative. "We later learned that the production paid lobola and wedding costs. Had he paid lobola, we'd have burned impepho as per our tradition and reported everything to the ancestors."