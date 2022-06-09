Shwashwi: Has papgeld also got a king-sized upgrade?

Has King Monada raised that papgeld from R500 to at least R1000, ke? Man is busy on socials looking snazzy. Was just wondering if papgeld has also risen just as his life seem to be “soaring”. Just an ask, Monada, nothing personal, my man!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King Monada (@kingmonadamusic)

