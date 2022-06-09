E-edition
Subscribe
Celebrity News

Shwashwi: Has papgeld also got a king-sized upgrade?

By Sunday World
King Monada

Has King Monada raised that papgeld from R500 to at least R1000, ke? Man is busy on socials looking snazzy. Was just wondering if papgeld has also risen just as his life seem to be “soaring”. Just an ask, Monada, nothing personal, my man!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by King Monada (@kingmonadamusic)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.