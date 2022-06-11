Shwashwi: Lizelle Tabane is missing in action

Lizelle Tabane, the hun who flew to Mauritius on first-class jets with A-listers only to come back and compete for Teko Modise’s attention with other huns has totally gone “underground”.

Last time mwah saw her she looked like those gals that frequent weekend gigs held in their neighbourhood’s dodgy stadiums, wearing a suspicious shiny weave with bright pink lipstick! Gal still looks good, though; just needed a mentor back then to help her navigate those “famous” streets better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizelle Tabane (@lizelle_t)

